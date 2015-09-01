Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 7:45 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 
Elmer Bernstein Memorial FIlm Series Launches ‘The Sweet Smell of Success’

By Sydney Gardner for SBCPA | September 1, 2015 | 1:19 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts (SBCPA) is proud to present the 2015–2016 Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series, celebrating distinguished film music on the most sophisticated, state-of-the-art digital screen, surrounded by the spectacular beauty of The Granada Theatre.

This notable film series will be curated by Jon Burlingame, the nation’s leading writer on music for film and television and an expert on the music of Elmer Bernstein.

The series will kick off Monday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m., with the "The Sweet Smell of Success," starring Burt Lancaster and Tony Curtis.

The full lineup of films is as follows:

Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series 2015-2016

» "The Sweet Smell of Success" (1957), Monday, Aug. 31, 2015, 7 p.m.

» T"rue Grit" (1969), Monday, Nov. 16, 2015, 7 p.m.

» "Hawaii" (1966), Monday, Dec. 7, 2015, 7 p.m.

» "Airplane" (1980), Monday, March 7, 2016, 7 p.m.

» "The Age of Innocence" (1993), Monday, May 9, 2016, 7 p.m.

Established by the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts to honor the life and work of noted film composer and Santa Barbara resident, Elmer Bernstein, the Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series presents films noteworthy for the importance of their musical scores to the telling of each film’s unique story.

A guest curator is selected each year to program the series, host the screening, discuss each film and moderate a question and answer session with the audience and other special guests. 

“Elmer’s greatest passion was creating music for the arts, and it is truly an honor to have his legacy in film be memorialized in Santa Barbara, a city he called home,” said Elmer Bernstein’s widow, Eve Bernstein.

Curator ​Burlingame is the nation’s leading writer on music for film and television. He regularly writes for the Daily Variety and the Los Angeles Times and has written for The New York Times, Washington Post, New York Daily News, Newsday, Premier, Emmy and The Hollywood Reporter.

He is the author of four books on music in motion pictures, television and recording. He is also a leading expert on the music of Elmer Bernstein and contributed a chapter on Bernstein in the book "Moving Music: Conversations With Renowned Film Composers."

Tickets range in price from $10–$20 and are available through The Granada Theatre’s box office. Please click here or call 805.899.2222 to purchase tickets. 

Dates and film titles are subject to change. 

For all sponsorship opportunities, please contact Director of Development Kristi Newton by phone at 805.451.2932 or via email at [email protected].

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts.

 
