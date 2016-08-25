Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series Returns to The Granada for 3rd Season

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts (SBCPA) is pleased to announce the return of The Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series for its third season. This year’s series will launch with a screening of the comedy classic Animal House Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, at 7 p.m.

Established by the SBCPA to honor the life and work of noted film composer and Santa Barbara resident Elmer Bernstein, the Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series presents an annual selection of films noteworthy for the importance of their musical scores to the telling of each film’s unique story.

Guest series curator Jon Burlingame, returns for a second year as host and pre-show commentator for each screening.

Burlingame is the nation’s leading writer on music for film and television and an expert on the music of Elmer Bernstein.

He regularly writes for the Daily Variety and The Los Angeles Times and has written for The New York Times, Washington Post, New York Daily News, Newsday, Premier, Emmy and The Hollywood Reporter. He is also the author of four books on music in motion pictures, television and recording.

Burlingame is a leading expert on the music of Elmer Bernstein and contributed a chapter on Bernstein in the book Moving Music: Conversations With Renowned Film Composers.

Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series 2016-17

Animal House (1987, 109 minutes, R): 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2016

Delta Tau Chi fraternity at Faber College is the bane of Dean Vernon Wormer’s existence. Its members don’t attend class, they’re the source of endless pranks on campus, and they’ve broken every rule imaginable. As a group, they have a negligible GPA and their main reason for living is to party. When Wormer finally finds a way to expel them all, the men of Delta Tau Chi decide to give the college a homecoming parade they will never forget.



Animal House was directed by John Landis and stars John Belushi, Karen Allen and Donald Sutherland.

The Man with the Golden Arm (1955, 119 minutes, NR): 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2016

Frankie Machine is no sooner back in his old neighborhood after a six-month stint in prison and rehab than his old drug dealer, Louie, is after him to restart his old drug habit.

Frankie will have nothing to with Louie, proudly declaring that he is drug free and has no intention of letting that monkey get on his back ever again.

Before going to prison, Frankie was a card dealer but learned to play the drums, and after his release hopes of becoming a professional musician. It’s going to be a struggle, however.

His wife, Zosch, clinging and wheelchair-bound, and his old gambling boss, Schwiefka, stress him to the point that he soon falls back into his old drug habit.

The girl he really loves, Molly, stands by him through thick and thin, but when Louie is killed, the police believe Frankie is the man responsible and go after him.

The Man with the Golden Arm was directed by Otto Preminger and stars Frank Sinatra, Kim Novak and Darren McGavin.

Summer and Smoke (1961, 118 minutes, NR): 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2016

Based on the Tennessee Williams play of the same name, Summer and Smoke follows spinster Alma Winemiller, who since childhood has loved handsome young Dr. John Buchanan Jr.

But John has fallen hard for Rosa Zacharias, the town’s sultry vamp, and descends into a seamy nightlife while ignoring Alma’s dreams of romance and possible marriage.

Summer and Smoke was directed by Peter Glenville and stars Lawrence Harvey, Geraldine Page and Rita Moreno.

The Shootist​, (1976, 100 minutes, PG): 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

John Bernard Books, a gunfighter approaching his 58th birthday, finds that he has rectal cancer and two months to live.

He takes a room with Bond Rogers and her son, Gillom, to wait until death comes. Of course, his very presence starts off events in the town.

The Marshal comes, prepared to die in a shootout, Gillom tries to idolize him, Bond first is disgusted and then pities him.

Then, realizing that he will die in great pain, Books comes up with an idea to go out with a bang.

The Shootist was directed by Don Siegel and stars John Wayne, Lauren Bacall, Ron Howard and Jimmy Stewart.

Far From Heaven (2002, 107 minutes. PG-13): 7 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2017

Cathy is the perfect ’50s housewife, living the perfect ’50s life: she has healthy kids, a successful husband and social prominence.

Then one night she surprises her husband, Frank, who she finds kissing another man, and her tidy world starts spinning out of control.

In her confusion and grief, Cathy finds consolation in the friendship of their African-American gardener, Raymond — a socially taboo relationship that leads to the further disintegration of life as she knew it.

Despite Cathy and Frank’s struggle to keep their marriage afloat, the reality of his homosexuality and her feelings for Raymond open a painful, if more honest, chapter in their lives.

Far From Heaven was directed by Todd Haynes and stars Julianne Moore, Dennis Quaid and Dennis Haysbert.

The Ten Commandments (1956, 220 minutes, NR): 7 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2017

In Cecil B. DeMille’s remake of his first great film, Moses leads the slaves from the tyranny of the Egyptian pharaoh into the desert, where he is later given the law of God.

Once the pharaoh’s chief architect, Moses receives the attentions of the queen until he rebels and is cast into exile.

The Ten Commandments was directed by Cecil B. DeMille and stars Charleton Heston, Yul Brenner, Anne Baxter and Edward G. Robinson.

The Birdman of Alcatraz (1962, 147 minutes, NR): 7 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2017

As an inmate at Leavenworth prison, Robert Stroud has a series of confrontations with the guards and with the other convicts.

When Stroud kills a guard, he is sentenced to be executed, and only his mother’s impassioned intervention gets his sentence commuted to life imprisonment, which he must serve in solitary confinement.

While serving out his sentence in boredom and despair, Stroud one day finds a helpless baby sparrow in the exercise yard. He soon takes a deep interest in caring for birds, which gives him a new purpose in life, but which also brings new conflicts with prison authorities.

The Birdman of Alcatraz was directed by John Frankenheimer and stars Burt Lancaster, Karl Malden, Thelma Ritter and Telly Savalas.

Trading Places (1983, 116 minutes, R): 7 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2017

Mortimer and Randolph Duke are commodity brokers who enjoy a little wager now and then. For the latest bet, Randolph believes they can take a common criminal and make him a successful businessman in the company.

The criminal, Billy Ray, is to be given the job and home of Louis, who in turn is set up for crimes he didn’t commit, to see if he resorts to crime once he’s lost his rich environment and friends.

Trading Places was directed by John Landis and stars Dan Akryod, Eddie Murphy, Ralph Bellamy, Don Amici and Jamie Lee Curtis.

