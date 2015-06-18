Elvira Rangel of Santa Barbara, 1923-2015

Posted on June 18, 2015 | 1:11 p.m.

Source: Tracey Cruz

Elvira Rangel was born in Stockdale, Texas, on Sept. 19, 1923, to Eliseo and Cristina Escobar. She passed away peacefully at the age of 91 at her family home in Santa Barbara on June 15, 2015.

The Escobar family moved from Texas to Santa Barbara in August 1934 when Elvira was 11 years old. She attended local schools, including Santa Barbara Junior High and Santa Barbara High School.

She met her husband, Henry M. Rangel, and they were married in May 1945. They lived on a ranch on North Fairview Avenue in Goleta, where they raised their family. In 1963, they purchased their family home in the Patterson area of Santa Barbara, where she lived until her death.

In her later years, she took up painting and was a wonderful artist, painting many local scenes around the Santa Barbara area.

Elvira was predeceased by her husband, Henry M. Rangel, in 1977. She is survived by her brother, Bob Escobar; her sister, Esther Alonzo; her sons, Henry J. Rangel (Lupe) and William Rangel (Charlotte); and her daughter, Carolyn Rangel, all of Santa Barbara; and three grandchildren, Tracey Rangel Cruz and Bill Rangel of Santa Barbara and Nikki Hunt of Chico, Calif. She was blessed with great-grandchildren, Bella and Lucas Cruz. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Elvira was a warm, gentle, caring person who was a wonderful homemaker and cook. She loved her family very much, having them over for dinners on special occasions.

Mom, we love and respect you. We are so lucky to have had you as our mother. We say goodbye, but your spirit will live in our hearts forever and we will never forget your loving ways.

Memorial services will be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 770 Vala Drive in Santa Barbara, at 11 a.m. Monday, June 22.

Memorial donations can be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in her name.