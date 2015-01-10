Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 6:57 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Elvis Presley Rocks Carpinteria’s Plaza Playhouse Theater, Which Rolls Out News of New Big Screen

Sold-out 80th birthday tribute includes screening of ’68 Elvis Comeback Special with producer Steve Binder as a special guest

There was much more than an Elvis sighting Saturday night at the Plaza Playhouse Theater in Carpinteria. A special screening of a legendary Elvis Presley TV special included commentary from its producer, Steve Binder, left, and a big announcement from Peter Bie, the theater’s board secretary. Click to view larger
There was much more than an Elvis sighting Saturday night at the Plaza Playhouse Theater in Carpinteria. A special screening of a legendary Elvis Presley TV special included commentary from its producer, Steve Binder, left, and a big announcement from Peter Bie, the theater’s board secretary. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | January 10, 2015 | 11:30 p.m.

Elvis Presley would have turned 80 on Jan. 8, 2015.

To commemorate the anniversary of the birth of the King of Rock ’n’ Roll, the Plaza Playhouse Theater in Carpinteria screened an extended cut of the 1968 Elvis Comeback Special television show for a sold-out audience Saturday night. On hand for the production’s introduction and Q&A was the award-winning special’s producer, Steve Binder.

The Carpinteria event concept was conceived by Peter Bie, board secretary of the historic Plaza Playhouse Theater, which opened in 1928.

“This is an exciting night,” Bie said before the presentation. “We have had a goal to raise $14,000 for a full-size screen for the theater. With the proceeds of tonight’s event, we have achieved this goal and the screen has been ordered!”

Presley’s ground-breaking TV special had a one-time-only showing on NBC on Dec. 3, 1968, and was the highest rated program of its type. This was Presley at the top of his game, and looking handsome and fit in a sleek, all-black leather outfit. Dancers’ costumes and makeup are vintage 1960s, yet the choreography was state of the art.

For the first time, Presley had his choice of songs and choreography without the heavy hand of “Colonel” Tom Parker, his manager.

All of his No. 1 hits were included in the show, and Saturday’s screening added more footage not used on the TV special.

Peter Bie, a Plaza Playhouse Theater board member, welcomes a sold-out crowd to Saturday’s Elvis tribute. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)
The history behind the comeback special was that NBC executive Bob Finkel needed to find a producer/director to work on the production. Partner Bones Howe, who had engineered a Presley album, overheard Binder on the phone declining the offer to direct Presley. Howe urged him to change his mind and at least agree to meet the singer.

Subsequently, Binder impressed Presley with his honesty and built trust with him. At one point, Presley reportedly asked for his opinion on where he thought his career was, and Binder replied, “I think it’s in the toilet.”

For the first time, Presley did not appear in a tuxedo and croon to a room of cameramen — as Parker had planned for the upcoming Christmas special. In a move slated to recapture the raw Elvis of the ’50s, Binder stood up to Parker and reunited the star with Scotty Moore and D.J. Fontana.

Presley was filmed performing informal sessions in front of a live studio audience, where he re-established his rock ’n’ roll image. The performance was stunning.

Elvis lovers were in the building for the Plaza Playhouse Theater’s screening of the ’68 Elvis Comeback Special'. Before the presenation, the sold-out audience was informed that the theater had raised the $14,000 necessary for a new full-sized screen. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)
