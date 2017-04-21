Elyse Marie Erwin of Santa Maria, 1988-2017

Posted on April 21, 2017 | 7:00 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Elyse Marie Erwin, 28, passed away early Easter morning, April 16, 2017, in her hometown of Santa Maria, California. She left behind a beautiful 6-year-old daughter and many other family members who loved her and will cherish her memory.

Elyse was born on September 17, 1988, and raised in Santa Maria. She attended St. Mary’s, Tunnel and Santa Maria High schools. She later graduated from Allan Hancock College, where she received her Associate’s Degree. She worked at the Monarch Trilogy as an event coordinator, where she dedicated her her time to making weddings and parties extra special.

Elyse also spent a lot of time with family and friends. She loved spending every moment that she could laughing and playing with her daughter. They would go to the beach, the park, the movies and to various family functions together.

Elyse loved going on hikes, wine tasting, going to concerts, dancing, and just hanging out and laughing with her family and friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor that brightened everybody’s lives.

She was genuine, loyal, caring and honest. She enjoyed showing her love for others by the way of her actions. She was a selfless, dedicated and charismatic woman who gave so much to the people around her. She was a beautiful woman, inside and out.

She is survived by her mother, Denise; father, Erin; siblings Brittany and Matthew; daughter, Leila; grandparents, Ann, George, Oliver and Sue; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, including her godparents, Rene and Richard.

A rosary will be held at 6 p.m. April 23, 2017, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 414 E. Church St. in Santa Maria, with a funeral mass at 10 a.m. April 24, 2017, also at the church. A celebration of Elyse’s life will follow at Santa Maria Country Club, 505 W. Waller Lane in Santa Maria.

Funeral arrangements are by Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.