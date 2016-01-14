Ema Boateng Signs With L.A. Galaxy

Former Cate School and UCSB standout Ema Boateng signed a contract with the L.A. Galaxy of Major League Soccer on Thursday.

Boateng, a native of Ghana, recently played professionally in Sweden for the club Helsingborgs IF. He's signing as an international player pending Visa and International Transfer Certificate approval. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Boateng was the 2012 Gatorade Soccer National Player of the Year and earned CIF-Southern Section Division 7 Player of the Year honors in 2011 and 2012. He played one season at UCSB and was named the Big West Freshman of the Year and All-Big West First Team before signing a pro contract in Sweden.

VIDEO

Emmanuel is a talented, young, attacking player who will add valuable depth to our offense,” LA Galaxy Head Coach and General Manager Bruce Arena said. “He will continue to develop as a player and we are excited to add him to our roster.

Born in Accra, Ghana, Boateng joined an African soccer developmental program, the Right to Dream Academy, and went on to earn a scholarship at the age of 15 to Cate. During his prep career, the Rams went 42-2-1 and won two CIF titles. He scored 32 goals and had 19 seasons in his final season.

He played with the Ventura County Fusion in the Premier Development League during the summer of 2013 and signed with Helsingborgs of Sweden's top division. He made 37 appearances with the club and scored four goals

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.