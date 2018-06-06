Embark on Summer Journey With Santa Maria Reading Program

The city of Santa Maria Public Library kicks off its Reading Takes You Everywhere Summer Reading Program, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 9, in the Learning Center at the main library. The program runs through Saturday, Aug. 4.

There is a special reading program for every age level from kids to adults, and each program offers free learning-based programs and prizes for reading, based on age level. At the conclusion, there will be drawings for additional prizes.

Prizes for kids and teens include a free book, free food, gift cards and activities from local merchants, summer swag, 3-D printed items, and a grand prize drawing for teens of an Amazon gift card or a Kindle tablet.

For adult prizes, there are a 3-D printed and other summer swag, and a gift basket from a local merchant.

Participants may sign up at the main library or one of the library’s branch locations at Orcutt, Cuyama, Guadalupe or Los Alamos. Kids and teens who finish the program will be invited to a special finishers’ party at the main library in August.

The June 9 kickoff event will be a special makerspace event during which participants can design and create special projects. Attendees also can sign up for the Summer Reading Program. This is a family event for adults, teens and children.

National research from Dominican University finds that students who participate in public library reading programs scored higher on reading achievement tests at the beginning of the next school than those who did not participate.

Additionally, research conducted by Scholastic Publishers, found 82 percent of those students who read in the summer agreed they are better readers now because of summer reading.

Participants can choose to sign up at whichever branch location they use most; just go to the library service counter to get started. At the main library, adults may sign up at the second floor Information Desk, while children and teens sign up on the first floor in Youth Services.

Please choose only one library for signups; however, feel free to attend events at any location.

Visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/library for library locations and hours. Direct questions to Youth Services, 805-925-0994.