Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 9:30 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Embark on Summer Journey With Santa Maria Reading Program

By Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria | June 6, 2018 | 5:11 p.m.

The city of Santa Maria Public Library kicks off its Reading Takes You Everywhere Summer Reading Program, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 9, in the Learning Center at the main library. The program runs through Saturday, Aug. 4.

There is a special reading program for every age level from kids to adults, and each program offers free learning-based programs and prizes for reading, based on age level. At the conclusion, there will be drawings for additional prizes.

Prizes for kids and teens include a free book, free food, gift cards and activities from local merchants, summer swag, 3-D printed items, and a grand prize drawing for teens of an Amazon gift card or a Kindle tablet.

For adult prizes, there are a 3-D printed and other summer swag, and a gift basket from a local merchant.

Participants may sign up at the main library or one of the library’s branch locations at Orcutt, Cuyama, Guadalupe or Los Alamos. Kids and teens who finish the program will be invited to a special finishers’ party at the main library in August.

The June 9 kickoff event will be a special makerspace event during which participants can design and create special projects. Attendees also can sign up for the Summer Reading Program. This is a family event for adults, teens and children.

National research from Dominican University finds that students who participate in public library reading programs scored higher on reading achievement tests at the beginning of the next school than those who did not participate.

Additionally, research conducted by Scholastic Publishers, found 82 percent of those students who read in the summer agreed they are better readers now because of summer reading.

Participants can choose to sign up at whichever branch location they use most; just go to the library service counter to get started. At the main library, adults may sign up at the second floor Information Desk, while children and teens sign up on the first floor in Youth Services.

Please choose only one library for signups; however, feel free to attend events at any location.

Visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/library for library locations and hours. Direct questions to Youth Services, 805-925-0994.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 