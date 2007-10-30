Embarking on Her 21st Year

An argument ensuing over the correct way to carry home an intoxicated friend brought the attention of patrolling deputies.

Disembarking from Bill’s Bus, following their safe return to Isla Vista, the group of partiers found themselves a half-mile from home and responsible for a friend too intoxicated to walk.

Doubting their ability to get the friend home safely, deputies lightened their load by arresting the barefoot, inebriated woman for public intoxication on her 21st birthday.

Upon her arrival to jail, the subject asked if she could “say goodbye” to her friends before locked in the slammer. She was surprised to learn she had already been transported miles from Isla Vista.

Bill’s Bus provides low-cost transportation between Isla Vista and downtown Santa Barbara while helping to eliminate drinking and driving.