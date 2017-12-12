Monday, April 16 , 2018, 10:21 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Embassy Suites Hotel in Lompoc Celebrates First Tree-Lighting

By Gina Estey for Embassy Suites by Hilton Lompoc | December 12, 2017 | 11:15 a.m.

Marking the beginning of a new tradition, Embassy Suites by Hilton Lompoc, Hilton’s only upscale all-suite hotel in Lompoc, has hosted its first-ever tree-lighting ceremony in its new patio area.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Lompoc’s tree-lighting ceremony featured Santa and a collection drive for Toys for Tots.
Embassy Suites by Hilton Lompoc’s tree-lighting ceremony featured Santa and a collection drive for Toys for Tots. (Embassy Suites by Hilton Lompoc photo)

Upon arrival, guests were given a tea light candle and came together to get in the holiday spirit with a cup of hot chocolate, fresh-baked cookies and candy canes. A local choir delighted guests with Christmas carols and a whole lot of Christmas cheer.

A bright spotlight was on Santa Claus as he took the glass elevator down to the ground floor, while his beautifully decorated sleigh was parked in front of the hotel. A countdown was held before the 18-foot, fresh-cut Noble fir Christmas tree adorned with blue, silver and white was lit. The celebration featured festive decorations, twinkling lights and even snow.

“We planned and prepared for this event in just seven days,” General Manager Golda Mae Escalante said. “I’m thankful to the Embassy Suites staff for making what I envisioned, happened. What better place than this amazing garden to light up a Christmas tree? It adds to the picturesque beauty around the pond. In just a couple of hours, we collected almost two boxes full of donations.”

The celebration was graced by the U.S. Marine Corps as the Embassy Suites by Hilton Lompoc participated in the annual Toys for Tots drive for the ninth year in a row. The event was free, but guests were encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots.

“WCG Hotels is helping Toys for Tots deliver the magic of Christmas to less fortunate children who otherwise might have been forgotten,” said retired Col.Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "With their generous support, we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of many less fortunate children, who otherwise might have been forgotten."

The Embassy Suites by Hilton Lompoc hotel will be collecting toys until Friday. The hotel encourages everyone who is able to come in and donate an unwrapped, new toy. The tree will light up at 5:30 p.m. each evening throughout the holiday season.

— Gina Estey represents Embassy Suites by Hilton Lompoc.

 
