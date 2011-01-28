Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 9:05 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Embracing Life’s Final Moments

Local attorney praises hospice for providing options and compassion during his mother’s last days

By Rachel Wilkinson, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | January 28, 2011 | 12:19 p.m.

For those who’ve experienced end-of-life care first hand or know someone who has, the word hospice embodies a variety of meanings and emotions. It may evoke sentiments of peace, comfort and support. In some cases, feelings of uncertainty or fear may define the word and its significance.

Despite its many connotations, hospice offers patients and their families a range of unique opportunities for saying goodbye as comfortably and peacefully as possible. Santa Barbara attorney Steve Yungling said hospice meant options as his mother faced death following a long battle with cancer.

Diagnosed with breast cancer at age 39, Yungling’s mother, Darlene, had only one wish — to watch her sons grow up. Over the next 18 years, she would battle cancer six times in a courageous effort to see that wish fulfilled. Finally in 2008, Darlene’s cancer had metastasized to her brain and she could fight no longer. However, in her final days, she experienced an overwhelming sense of peace and comfort knowing that she was surrounded by family, friends and, most important, her grown-up sons.

Attorney Steve Yungling said hospice meant options as his mother faced death following a long battle with cancer.
Attorney Steve Yungling said hospice meant options as his mother faced death following a long battle with cancer. (Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care photo)

During their mother’s last few weeks, the Yungling brothers agreed it was time to consider hospice. They called Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care to help them navigate the end-of-life process and cope with the many decisions that needed to be made in the coming weeks. The family worked closely with Barbara Irvine, RN, a hospice nurse at VNHC, who offered compassion and support every step of the way.

“Even though we were facing the most difficult and challenging times you could ever imagine; even though it was very difficult to realize my mom wasn’t going to make it to age 60; it provided tremendous support to have Barbara and her team there showing my mom compassion, support and love in her final moments,” Yungling said.

“It was very important to Steve and his family that every effort be made to ensure Darlene was comfortable, lucid and pain free so she could enjoy her remaining time with family and friends as much as possible,” said Irvine.

Most patients come to hospice at the end of their lives after all available medical treatments have been exhausted and the reality of dying finally sets in. For this reason, hospice is sometimes viewed as conceding failure or giving up. While it’s true hospice does not function to prolong life or cure disease, it does everything but give up on patients.

“Hospice delivers compassionate end-of-life care through an integrated team of doctors, nurses, social workers and spiritual counselors who work around the clock to support a patient and family through the dying and grieving process,” said Lynda Tanner, president and CEO of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

For the Yunglings, hospice allowed them to bring their mother to Santa Barbara to be near them, confident they had enough support from VNHC to care for her properly at home. For their mother, it allowed her to spend quality time with her two granddaughters.

“One of my favorite pictures was the three of them wearing fairy wings and running around the house playing fairies and princesses. My mom loved it because she only had boys and it was her chance to engage with girls and be girly-girls, if you will. Just being around to watch them grow, because at that age they change on a daily basis, it was really important to her to be able to watch those changes as long as possible,” Yungling said of his mother’s last moments with her grandchildren.

Each person you ask will define hospice in their own, unique way. Each family will have had a different experience and their own story to tell. As Steve Yungling so eloquently expressed, the heart of hospice for him truly lies in providing options. And where there are options, there is hope. Hope not always for recovery, but for the possibility of peace and happiness at the end, even as we take that one last breath.

Nonprofit since 1908, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care provides high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. Serving all of Santa Barbara County including Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. Click here for more information, or call 805.965.5555.

Become a fan of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care on Facebook.

— Rachel Wilkinson is a foundation development associate at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 