When Emergency Calls, Santa Barbara Search & Rescue Team Is Ready to Answer

Oct. 17, 2012, started out like any other day for Kevin Hess, a member of the Santa Barbara County sheriff’s all-volunteer Search & Rescue team.

Then, shortly before 8 a.m., he received a message that the mountains above Santa Barbara were on fire.

Being a member of Search & Rescue, also known SAR, means that Hess is on call around the clock, and as he left work and headed for the station, he could see the smoke growing up on the mountainside.

Responding with their crews, Search & Rescue headed up to the Painted Cave area to assist with evacuations.

The fire was burning down slope from Lookout Road, which sits just above Painted Cave.

Not long into their evacuation process, a call came through to the SAR team that a firefighter had fallen on the fire line and was severely injured and needing evacuation.

With fears of winds picking up later in the day, it was imperative to keep as many firefighters as possible battling the blaze and preventing it from spreading.

Since Search & Rescue was already in the area and with its experience making backcountry rescues, the responsibility fell to them to lead the team that would rescue the firefighter.

History

Santa Barbara County’s Search & Rescue team got its start in 1962, when the Los Padres Search & Rescue Team was formed.

Later that year, SAR teams were formed in Lompoc and Santa Maria. In 1994, the Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Search & Rescue team was created when the Lompoc and Santa Maria teams merged.

Three years later, a third location was opened in Solvang to cover the Santa Ynez Valley.

In 2001, the sheriff’s team, which had been responsible for the northern part of the county, and the Los Padres team, serving the south, combined to form what remains today as Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue.

Today, the team, made up of 39 members, is responsible for covering 2,735 square miles of land in Santa Barbara County, as well as responding and providing mutual aid to assist neighboring counties in times of major disaster.

Senior Deputy Doug Jones, the Search & Rescue coordinator for the Sheriff’s Department, explained that sheriff’s agencies have a legal responsibility to perform search and rescue in their jurisdiction.

Jones, who has been the local SAR coordinator since 2004, plays an essential role in ensuring that the team gets the assistance it needs.

While sheriff’s deputies do not take part in actually searching the backcountry, there are certain actions — such as contacting cell phone companies to ping a phone and determine its location — that can only be done by law enforcement.

Since the team’s start in the 1960s, SAR has changed in many ways.

Jim Frank, who has been with SAR since 1976, is one of the team’s longest service members.

“When I joined, we were not really considered a ‘real’ part of the Sheriff’s Department, and operated out of a Chevrolet Suburban parked behind the then-Goleta Valley Hospital,” he recalled.

“Today, when we are on an incident or training, we are considered a unit of the Sheriff’s Department working under their authority, with very strong support from our SAR coordinators and our sheriff’s chain of command.”

While many things have changed since Frank joined the team, the calls have stayed pretty much the same — lost or injured hikers and mountain bikers, vehicles off the roadway, downed aircraft, flood responses, and occasionally assisting the coroner’s or detective bureaus.

Over the years, the number of responses also has increased.

As Montecito Fire Battalion Chief Alan Widling pointed out, activities including mountain biking, hiking, paragliding and hang gliding are all prevalent in the Santa Barbara foothills, with more and more people coming to the area to pursue them.

This in turn leads to more accidents and injuries.

The Team

The SAR unit is comprised of 39 members from all walks of life. There are nine women and 30 men on the team, ranging in age from 24 to 71.

Present on the team are students, contractors, CPAs, business owners, mortgage brokers, retirees, tech professionals and more. What they have in common is their love of the outdoors and desire to give back to the community.

“I wanted to do something in the community,” Hess said. “I’ve always been a big supporter of volunteerism and community involvement. I figured this was probably the best way to do that given my skill set, coming in with EMT.”

When it comes to Search & Rescue, there are a number of misconceptions among the general public.

Most people assume that members are paid, but they aren’t. In fact, SAR members must pay to be on the team, as each member manages upward of $2,000 worth of their own equipment.

This equipment, which is required when they go out into the field, is not provided by the county.

Another common misconception is that people are going to be billed for the services that Search & Rescue provides.

The team does not charge for its time, equipment, rescues or searches. In fact, the team feels that if you do charge people for SAR services, then people will be hesitant to call.

“We found that, in quite a few rescues, they wait to call us because they feel they’re going to get charged,” said Nelson Trichler, a rescue member and incident commander who has been with the local SAR team for more than 35 years.

“Once we get there and once they find out that we don’t charge, they say, ‘Oh, we should have called you earlier,’ because they’ve gotten themselves in worse position because of trying to self rescue.”

When it comes to responding to incidents, Search & Rescue works closely with multiple agencies throughout the county.

On the South Coast, SAR often teams up with the Montecito Fire Protection District to perform rescues from the many trails that wind up through the Montecito foothills.

Widling explained that while the Sheriff’s Department is tasked with providing Search & Rescue, the Fire Department handles the emergency medical response and technical rescue. The agencies missions’ meet in the foothills.

“Is it a search? Is it a wilderness rescue? Is it simply a medical emergency occurring up on a trail?” Widling asked. “That blends together, and we augment each other’s response based on our mission.”

The Montecito district borders state responsibility areas, as well as federal lands that are covered by the U.S. Forest Service.

“At the end of the day, we don’t care whose responsible area it is,” Widling emphasized. “We care that somebody’s getting the service they need.”

When a rescue does occur on these trails, the two agencies bring varying tools and skill sets to the mission.

While the Fire Department is responding to the base of a trail with an American Medical Response ambulance, SAR will often respond to the top of the trail to access from another direction.

“First and foremost, they bring manpower, they bring vehicles, they bring equipment, they bring knowledge for different types of assistance to rescues,” Montecito Fire Capt. Drue Holthe said.

Moreover, when patient contact is ultimately made, carrying a victim out on a trail can be quite labor intensive so the extra manpower is always welcome.

In many ways, SAR members are the unsung heroes. For example, a county helicopter often will make the rescue, hoisting a patient out of the backcountry.

But as Widling pointed out, “What doesn’t get seen is all the ground resources that are moving toward that just in case that helicopter gets waved off.”

Search & Rescue is not only responsible for finding lost or injured hikers in the backcountry, although it is perhaps what it is best known for. It also is automatically paged out for any vehicle off the roadway that occurs in the county limits.

The team’s training in rope systems allows it to be an enormous asset in these rescues. This is particularly true up on Highway 154 where vehicles can easily plunge 50 feet or more over the side.

Vehicles & Equipment

You can’t facilitate a rescue if you can’t first get to the scene. This is where SAR’s 19-vehicle fleet comes in.

Made up primarily of nine Suburbans, the fleet also has multiple specialty vehicles that are spread out across the county.

Thirteen of the vehicles are housed in the team’s headquarters in Goleta, four in Santa Ynez and one in Santa Maria.

Charles Gelinas, a six-year veteran of the team, is in charge of teaching off-road driving to team members.

The all-terrain Polaris Rzrs are probably the most unique vehicles the team has, he said, giving members rapid access in the backcountry or anywhere that is in an off-road condition not accessible by regular vehicle.

They are more maneuverable and allow for access in places like Upper Oso or White Peak, where even a four-wheel-drive vehicle would have a hard time accessing.

The team also has a military H1 Humvee that is primarily used for mud.

“It allows us to bring back a potential patient supine on a backboard with medics treating and having full access to the subject,” Gelinas explained.

The first crossing on the Santa Ynez River can actually be crossed by the Humvee driven right through the water, which is much safer than using the helicopter if it is a nonemergency situation.

The Polaris Rzrs were purchased thanks to donations. Rick Stein, president of SAR’s board of directors, explained that the team relies very heavily on donations.

“We are a nonprofit organization,” he said. “The purpose of the nonprofit is to make sure that when we go operational, our team has the equipment and everything that they need.”

It is this nonprofit that purchases all the vehicles as well as the equipment that is in them.

Trichler, the 35-year veteran, recalled an instance in which a subject who was rescued turned around and thanked the team in a big way.

“Our first stretcher wheel was someone that we carried out from Fish Camp at Nira years ago,” he recalled. “We had a dozen guys trading off carrying this 250-pound guy over rocks and just breaking their backs, and somewhere down the road someone says, ‘Gee, I sure wish we had that new rescue wheel out there.’

“And a couple weeks later, we got a check in the mail from this guy. Says, ‘go buy a wheel,’ which we did, and that was the first rescue wheel in the county that any agency had.”

Another vital tool that the team has at its disposal is three K-9s, with three more in training.

Stein, who is also a K-9 handler, is in the process of training his second dog, MacGyver, after his first dog, Kody, an Australian shepherd, spent more than 10 years in service for the team.

When it comes to SAR K-9s, you need a dog that has the aptitude to hunt. Then you can train the dog to hunt for human scent.

There are essentially two types of K-9s used by Search & Rescue.

The first is what is known as a trailing dog. This is what most people think of as a bloodhound, in which the dog is given a scent article and it follows that scent.

This gives rescuers a direction of travel for the subject. Once this direction is known, it narrows down the search area.

The second type is an air scent dog, or area dog. These dogs are trained to find any human scent.

An area dog can go ahead within an area where searchers feel that the subject might be. These K-9s are viewed as just another tool in Search & Rescue’s diverse arsenal of equipment.

“Just like we use helicopters and boots on the ground, we use dogs when it’s appropriate,” Stein said.

Future & Recruitment

As technology becomes a larger part of daily life, SAR plans to increase its use of new technologies.

Already in use are GPS and personnel tracking devices to help pinpoint locations of a missing person as well as rescue members.

These, along with advanced mapping software, can help create a visualization of a search. Night-vision and Forward-Looking InfraRed cameras, products of Goleta-based FLIR Systems, are used to help find missing subjects during night searches.

With all the talk about drones and the fact that you can walk into any hobby store and pick up a quad copter for less than $1,000, the team is researching how drones could be used to assist in searches.

“This is a very complex program to work with considering all the FAA regulations,” explained Kerrie Valdiviezo, vice president of the board. “But I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a future regulated application of drones for SAR.”

For those interested in joining, the Search & Rescue team is always looking for new members. There are general requirements for joining, which can be found on the team’s website, but applicants should be prepared and willing to commit the time involved.

People who have been in the Santa Barbara area for a while and plan to stick around are good candidates as members are expected to stay with the team for at least five years.

The recruitment process is long and will take at least a year from joining to going out on your first call.

While there are no specific skills requirements, such as prior rescue work or rock climbing, candidates are expected to be comfortable being independent in an outdoor setting, willing to learn new things and meet the time commitment involved.

“I probably can’t stress the time commitment enough,” said Matt Logsdon, the recruitment chairman. “It will take time away from work, friends, family and hobbies. Make sure that everyone that depends on you understands this and are OK with it.

“Once you join the team, it becomes a real passion. Members also get to do things, and see more of the county, than the vast majority of the population. While it is a lot of work, it is also a lot of fun.”

The Rescue

On that Wednesday afternoon in October 2012, the Search & Rescue team was called upon to aid a firefighter from the front lines.

The team made its way to Highway 154 and staged along the side of the road. Then members hiked approximately a quarter-mile, up six waterfalls, to locate the injured firefighter.

Never having been a part of a rescue on an active fire line before, Hess was still very comfortable with his surroundings.

“There was a fire crew that was with us,” he said. “There was a captain who was in charge to watch over us and to make sure that we were safe based on what he saw and what he heard.”

The firefighter was located in a creek bed at the southwest edge of the blaze, having slipped on a rock covered with fire retardant.

While making its way in and out of the canyon, the team had to contend with helicopters making drops all around them as well as the continuous sound of chainsaws, making communication difficult at times.

“We had to traverse a couple, probably six or so, waterfalls knowing that we then had to bring this guy back through that,” Hess explained. “But just walking in to where he was, knowing we’d have to come back eventually, it was quite the operation.”

In the end, the firefighter was safely brought out from the fire line.

Not all the calls the Search & Rescue Team goes on are this dramatic, but whether it is looking for a lost hiker, assisting with a vehicle off the roadway, or helping to extract an injured firefighter from the front lines, the team always stands ready to assist.

— Zack Warburg is a freelance writer and photographer based in Goleta.