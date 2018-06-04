Two Injured When Car Jacks Collapse, Trapping Them Under Vehicle

Two people suffered moderate injuries in Solvang on Saturday afternoon when the vehicle they were working under collapsed on them, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 2:40 p.m. in the 2100 block Creekside Drive, near Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, fire Engineer Russ Sechler said.

The two victims were working under the vehicle when the jacks gave way, trapping and injuring them both, Sechler said.

One man, who suffered a head injury, was able to extricate himself from under the vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The other man, who was more seriously injured, had to be extricated from under the vehicle by firefighters, Sechler said.

He was airlifted to Cottage via CalStar helicopter.

The names and details on their conditions were not available Saturday night

