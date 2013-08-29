Woman Critically Hurt in Wreck Near Jalama

A woman was critically injured Thursday night in a single-vehicle accident south of Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The wreck occurred at about 6:45 p.m. on Jalama Road, about eight miles from Highway 1, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

Firefighters who responded reported that the vehicle, with the lone female driver inside, ended up some 60 feet below the roadway, Sadecki said.

It took nearly an hour for rescuers, using a rope system, to bring the victim up to the roadway, where a Calstar helicopter was standing by to take him to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The victim's name and details on her condition were not available.

