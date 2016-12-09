Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 4:57 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Teen Taken to Hospital After Being Shot in Santa Maria

Incident was reported on the 600 block of South Lincoln Street; no arrest have been made

An alley behind the 600 block of South Lincoln Street in Santa Maria was cordoned off Friday night after a report of a shooting. Click to view larger
An alley behind the 600 block of South Lincoln Street in Santa Maria was cordoned off Friday night after a report of a shooting. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | updated logo 9:42 p.m. | December 9, 2016

A shooting investigation involving a 17-year-old boy was underway Friday night in a Santa Maria neighborhood.

Santa Maria police, firefighters and paramedics were dispatched shortly before 6 p.m. to the 600 block of South Lincoln Street, near Jones Street.

They found a male victim who had been shot, and he was taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, police said.

Yellow police-tape lines were set up in the area, and investigators appeared to be focusing on an alleyway behind Lincoln Street.

The victim's name and information on his condition were not released. 

"At this point, the details are extremely limited,” Lt. Jesse Silva told Noozhawk more than an hour after the incident. "All we know at this point is there was a shooting."

Later Friday night, police said the boy had been transported to Valley Children's Healthcare in Madera.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, police said.

Detectives and crime-scene technicians were called in to investigate the incident.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk North County Editor Janene Scully reported from the scene.

