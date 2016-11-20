Emergency Crews Unable to Revive Downed Cyclist in Santa Barbara

A bicyclist was declared dead Sunday after he was found on a sidewalk near the Santa Barbara waterfront, according to Santa Barbara police.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at about 9:15 a.m. to Calle Puerto Vallarta, near the intersection of Orilla Del Mar Drive, a block east of Tri-County Produce at 335 S. Milpas St., Fire Department officials said.

Paramedics also responded and attempted to revive the man, believed to be in his mid-50s, but he was declared dead at the scene, Sgt. Rashun Drayton said.

There was no sign of a crash involving the cyclist, according to fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado, and it is believe the man succumbed to a heart attack or some other medical condition.

The man’s identity was not disclosed pending notification of relatives.

