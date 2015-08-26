Emergency Medical Specialists Top Competition in Clinical Excellence

Advice

Paramedic Joey De Anda and EMT Adam Yoder, representing American Medical Response of Santa Barbara County, brought home top honors in AMR’s Sixth Annual National Clinical Competition.

Teams from 40 states and the District of Columbia competed in a series of regional events before the top six teams advanced to last weekend’s finals.

The event took place at the Community College of Aurora’s nationally renowned Center for EMS Simulation, utilizing the CCA Disaster Management Institute's fully functional operations center, which employs some of the most advanced control room technology available.

The competition featured a series of scenarios designed to test the key skills necessary for ambulance crews to treat and transport critical patients.

Paramedic De Anda and EMT Yoder advanced to the competition after winning the regionals in May.

Each year millions of patients trust their lives and medical transportation to AMR’s paramedics and EMTs, and in return AMR’s crews deliver safe and quality care.

The six teams were judged on their proficiency in emergency medical services (EMS) safety, clinical knowledge, skills and abilities, including professional operation of emergency vehicles, patient care and gurney lifting technique.

Dave Schierman, director of operations for AMR Santa Barbara, is proud, but not surprised, of the national recognition his team has received.

“AMR Santa Barbara has been at the forefront of pre-hospital care and clinical excellence. If you look at the key statistics for measuring patient outcomes, we are one of the world leaders, and you can’t get here without excellent people doing exceptional work. Joey and Adam are a great example of that,” he said.

Paramedic De Anda said about the experience, "Getting the chance to compete against some of the best pre-hospital care providers from across the country was quite an honor. I know Adam and I already work with some of the best in EMS right here in Santa Barbara County, and it was a privilege to represent our agency in Colorado," he said. "A win isn't all about the trophy, it is all about saving that simulated life, knowing we could be called on to provide that same care to the citizens we serve."

— Andrew Westby is the public information officer for American Medical Response of Santa Barbara County.