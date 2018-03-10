Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 11:40 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Emergency Operations Volunteers Make History

Training meets standards of regular Emergency Operations Center staff

Nine EOC volunteers sworn in.
By Yoli McGlinchey for Santa Barbara Fire Department | March 10, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Fire Department Office of Emergency Services swore in nine Emergency Operations Center (EOC) volunteer disaster service workers on March 8.

They have the distinction of being the first affiliated EOC volunteers in the city's history.

Sarah Gorman, city clerk services manager, swore in the volunteers at the EOC in Fire Station 1, 121 W. Carrillo St.

The volunteers have been trained to the same standards and requirements as city EOC staff.

In last two years, during their training, the volunteers have participated in the City 2015 Full Scale Exercise, and assisted the county during the 2015 Refugio Oil Spill, Whittier Fire, Thomas Fire and the Jan. 9 debris flow.

They also have completed all required Incident Commands System, Incident Command System and National Incident Command System requirements.

These volunteers are an asset to the city’s EOC by assisting with various administrative duties, such as answering phones, monitoring situations status boards, supporting the various EOC units, and setting up information kiosks.

The EOC volunteers will continue in training and exercises within the city and county.

— Yoli McGlinchey for Santa Barbara Fire Department.

 

