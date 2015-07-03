Emergency Permit Issued to Energy Company to Contain Onshore Orcutt Oil Seep

Advice

Santa Barbara County supervisors will be briefed Tuesday on an emergency permit given last month to an Orcutt oil production facility after containment measures were needed for an oil seep in the area.

The Pacific Coast Energy Company operates 96 oil wells two miles south of Orcutt, near Santa Maria, that use cyclic steam injection to extract oil from sandstone formations in the area.

The company also operates an oil and gas processing and separation facility.

A county board letter stated that the project site has historically had many oil seeps, and that the shallow sandstone contains considerable heavy oil which can create seeps that reach the ground's surface.

If the seeps are not contained, they can cause considerable environmental damage, according to the county.

On May 29, the company discovered an oil seep at its Orcutt Hill property and the county gave verbal authorization two days later for the company to install a seep can to contain the oil.

An emergency permit was issued two weeks later, and notice was mailed to surrounding property owners. A company representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

The company is required to immediately respond to any seeps, and does this by installing the seep can, which is made of corrugated metal pipe about two feet across, which is inserted into the ground to collect the seeping oil.

Oil that is collected is pumped out with a vacuum truck or taken to an existing producing well.

In the last seven years, 97 seep cans have been installed at the site via emergency permits from the county. About half of them are still actively collecting oil.

The seeps seem to be occurring less frequently as time goes on, county documents state.

One reason for that could be the company developing practices with oversight by the California Division of Oil, Gas, and Geothermal Resources, or DOGGR,

"Further, in order to promote early detection of future seeps, PCEC has in place an electronic ground monitoring system and conducts frequent inspections of the project area," county documents state.

Glenn Russell, director of the county's planning and development department, said the company is not using hydraulic fracking, but uses steam injection to heat up sub-surface oil so it can be extracted from the ground.

"Seeps can be natural, but it's likely that shallow steaming is enhancing the seeps," Russell said.

"This is nothing new," he said, saying the frequency of the seeps has slowed.

Russell said he wasn't sure how big the latest seep was. County documents do not list a gallon amount but say that 180 square-feet of vegetation was removed in the process.

"They vary in size — some are very small, and some are larger," he said.

The fact that the seep was noticed 10 days after the Refugio Oil Spill was "completely unrelated," Russell said.

Since the permit has already been issued, Tuesday's item will be a report to the Board of Supervisors, not a decision-making item.

The company is currently pursuing a permit for an expansion of its operation, and is seeking to install more wells, Russell said. That project is currently under review, including an environmental impact report.

