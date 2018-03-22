Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 10:43 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Emergency Personnel Respond to Juvenile Gunshot Victim at Glass Factory Shooting Range

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 5:35 p.m. | February 15, 2018 | 1:35 p.m.

Emergency personnel responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a juvenile gunshot victim at a shooting area off East Camino Cielo in the mountains above Santa Barbara.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Los Padres National Forest, the county Sheriff’s Department and an AMR ambulance were dispatched shortly before 1 p.m. to the shooting area that is known as the Glass Factory.

Upon arrival, they found a male juvenile with a gunshot wound, according to Kelly Hoover, a Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.

"The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, but preliminary indications are that the juvenile accidentally shot himself," Hoover said.

Personnel on scene reportedly performed CPR on the victim.

A Calstar medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene and airlifted the victim to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Hoover said.

The victim's name was not released, and his condition is unknown, she added.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

 

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

