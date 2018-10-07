Emergency Personnel Aid Injured Hiker in Santa Barbara Backcountry

Emergency personnel responded Sunday for a report of an injured hiker in the Santa Barbara backcountry.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team and Los Padres National Forest were dispatched to the incident at about 8:40 a.m., according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The hiker, a man believed to be in his mid-50s, reportedly suffered an injured ankle, and was at the Forbush Flat Campground, which is on the north side of the Santa Ynez Mountains, about halfway between East Camino Cielo and Gibraltar Reservoir, Zaniboni said.

The campground is about three miles from Camino Cielo.

County helicopter 308 responded to pick up the injured hiker and transport him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.