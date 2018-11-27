Emergency Personnel Respond to Structure Fire, Barricaded Man in Santa Maria

Incident occurred at an apartment complex on the 600 block of East Sunrise Drive

Santa Maria police and fire personnel responded Tuesday night to an incident that reportedly involved a barricaded man who had been pursued earlier by the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers and firefighters, along with AMR ambulance personnel, went to the apartment complex on the 600 block of East Sunrise Drive.

Crime scene tape was stretched around the parking lot of the complex, which is near the corner of Santa Maria Way.

A suspect in an earlier CHP pursuit reportedly ran into the complex before a fire broke out.

Santa Barbara County firefighters also responded to the scene.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

