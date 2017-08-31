Emergency Responders Step Up to Give Blood for Hurricane Harvey Relief

More than 40 people showed up for 'Battle of the Badges'; other local charities also see surge in donations

Santa Barbara County residents are rolling up their sleeves to help the victims affected by Hurricane Harvey in southeastern Texas.

The United Blood Services bus rolled up outside the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in Santa Barbara on Thursday to replenish supplies at blood centers affected by the destructive hurricane.

The Sheriff's Department hosted the “Battle of the Badges,” a competition between local emergency personnel to see which agencies could attract the most blood donors.

More than 40 people gave blood to help meet the nationwide demand, stock trauma centers and match the urgent requests amid the storm.

“It’s a quick and easy way to help others,” said Elissa Christensen, computer systems specialist at the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The powerful storm has forced closures of blood centers and blood drives in the areas heavily damaged by Hurricane Harvey, said Diane Frantela, donor recruitment representative for the United Blood Services.

“We need people all over the country to replenish the blood supplies,” Frantela said. “We constantly want to have the blood supplies full because you don’t know when a disaster is going to happen — the supplies get depleted when it hits.

"In Houston, the blood centers and drives are closed. That’s a lot of blood that’s not being collected.”

Eligible donors can also give blood at the United Blood Services facility in Santa Barbara, 4213 State St. Call the Santa Barbara location at 805.965.7037 for the hours of operation.

Several local mobile blood drives are also scheduled in September.

» 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., Sept. 7, at UC Santa Barbara’s Event Center.

» 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 7, outside the Learning Resource Center at Santa Barbara City College.

» 1 to 5 p.m., Sept. 13, at UC Santa Barbara’s Event Center.

» 2:30 to 6 p.m., Sept. 26, at the Camino Real Marketplace, 7004 Market Place Dr. in Goleta.

Blood donors must be in good health, at least 16 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. Additional height and weight requirements apply to donors 22 years old and younger. Donors who are 16 to 17 years old must have signed permission from a guardian or parent.

People unable to give blood can donate to national organizations and charities launching disaster relief to support the thousands of individuals whose lives have been affected by the life-threatening hurricane.

“During a disaster, you see the best in humans,” said Ryan Cullom, public affairs volunteer with the American Red Cross of the Pacific Coast. “People want to help others.”

» The American Red Cross is accepting monetary donations online or also by texting HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10.

» AmeriCares is accepting financial gifts to provide emergency medicine and basic supplies to those in need.

» Direct Relief is sending medical items to Texas.

» The Salvation Army is taking donations on its website or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1.800.725.2769). You can also text STORM to 51555.

How To Avoid Disaster-Relief Scams

The National Center for Disaster Fraud reminds the public to be aware and report alleged fraudulent activity related to funding for victims and relief operations.

Suspected scams can be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud by calling 866.720.5721. The line is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Emails can be sent to [email protected] and information can be faxed to 225.334.4707.

The U.S. Department of Justice has provided suggestions and guidelines before making a donation:

» Do not respond to any unsolicited incoming emails, including clicking links contained within those messages, because they may contain computer viruses.

» Be skeptical of individuals representing themselves as members of charitable organizations or officials asking for donations via social networking sites or email.

» Beware of organizations with copy-cat names similar to but not exactly the same as those of reputable charities.

» Rather than follow a purported link to a website, verify the legitimacy of nonprofit organizations by utilizing various Internet-based resources that may assist in confirming the group’s existence and its nonprofit status.

» Be cautious of emails that claim to show pictures of the disaster areas in attached files because the files may contain viruses. Only open attachments from known senders.

» To ensure contributions are received and used for intended purposes, make contributions directly to known organizations rather than relying on others to make the donation on your behalf.

» Do not be pressured into making contributions — reputable charities do not use this tactic.

» Be aware of whom you are dealing with when providing your financial and personal information. Providing personal information may compromise your identity and make you vulnerable to identity theft.

» Avoid cash donations if possible. Pay by credit card or write a check to the charity. Do not make checks payable to individuals.

» Legitimate charities do not normally solicit donations via money transfer services. Most charities’ websites end in .org rather than .com.

