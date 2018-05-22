Emergency Sewer Line Repair Closes Garden/Haley Street Intersection in Santa Barbara

While doing a routine rehabilitation project on a 14-inch diameter sewer line that runs along Garden Street, a defect in the pipe was found that required an emergency repair.

Because of the high traffic volumes in this portion of town, this work had been planned to be completed at night, however the identification of the damaged pipe required that the work be completed immediately.

The pipe is approximately 12 feet deep. City contractors are working to repair and inspect the pipe ahead of the planned rehabilitation.

The sewer repair work and by-pass pumping have required closing parts of the Garden and Haley Street intersection.

Northbound Garden Street is closed between East Haley and East Cota Streets.

Southbound Garden Street is closed between East Haley and East Gutierrez Streets.

East Haley Street is closed between Santa Barbara and Garden Streets.

Traffic is being detoured to other streets, and motorists are advised to plan to use another route.