Emergency Sinkhole Repair Under Way on NB Highway 101 Near Highway 154 On-Ramp

An emergency sinkhole/pothole repair project on northbound Highway 101 near the southbound Highway 154/San Marcos Pass on-ramp is under way for Tuesday only.

The No. 2 (slow) lane of northbound Highway 101 is closed for one-half mile until 3 p.m.

This emergency repair project is necessary for the preservation of the road and the safety of the traveling public. Traffic delays are expected to be minimal.

Roadwork is being done by the Buellton Maintenance crew.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Susana Cruz is a public information officer for Caltrans.