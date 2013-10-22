Emerging Leaders Program to Celebrate Achievements of Inaugural Class

The first cohort of dedicated young nonprofit leaders is wrapping up their final days in Santa Barbara County’s new Emerging Leaders Program (ELP), which was officially launched last January by local nonprofit leadership developer Leading From Within, in partnership with the Santa Barbara Foundation.

This year’s 10-month program has far exceeded the expectations of both facilitators and participants. Community leaders will be coming together at the end of the month to celebrate the achievements of this inaugural cohort, and the emergence of this program to serve the leadership development needs of the local nonprofit sector.

A special private reception will be held Thursday — on the eve of what will be the final class day for the 2013 program. The participants and their achievements will be honored with a short program and celebration. Those attending will get to hear from ELP participants, who will lead the evening program and share about the impact of the ELP on their journeys in the nonprofit sector.

CALM Executive Director Cecilia Rodriguez is one community leader certain to join in the celebration.

"In the last year I have seen two staff members from CALM grow before my very eyes as their year in the Emerging Leaders Program has progressed," she said. "Seriously, I think they've grown taller! In each I have seen the emergence of a quiet confidence as they take on more responsibilities."

CALM employee and ELP participant Sara Bazan said of the program, "ELP has helped me see myself differently in relation to my career and has created pathways for my professional growth. It has opened windows for vision and doors to possibilities that I know will profoundly affect my life in the future near and far."

The renewal and growth opportunities provided by this high-quality leadership development program speaks loudly to a sector often burdened by dysfunction and a lack of investment in people. ELP equips participants to approach their roles and organization with new possibilities, and it connects them to each other and to leaders from throughout the community.

Leading From Within is now accepting applications for the 2014 cohort of its Emerging Leaders Program through the end of October. Interested parties are encouraged to apply online by clicking here.

— Emily Crawford represents Leading From Within.