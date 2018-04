Posted on September 4, 2015 | 3:53 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Emigdia Dominguez of Santa Barbara died Aug. 31, 2015.

Born Aug. 5, 1954, she was 61 years old.

A visitation will take place Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels (downtown) from 4 to 7 p.m., with a rosary following at 7 p.m.

A funeral mass will take place Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Our Lady of Sorrows at 10 a.m.