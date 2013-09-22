Emiko Fukumura of Goleta, 1918-2013

Posted on September 22, 2013 | 1:46 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crocket & Associates Mortuary

Emiko Fukumura, of Goleta, passed away on September 10, 2013, at the age of 95. She died peacefully in her sleep after a short stay at Serenity House. Services will be a held at 1 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2013, at Bethany Church, 556 N. Hope Ave. in Santa Barbara. The Rev Anthony Chaboya will officiate.

Emiko was born May 31, 1918, in Santa Barbara to Kameki and Jima Fukumura. She graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1937. She worked as a farm assistant and as a housekeeper during her employment career.

Emi proved herself to be a preeminent homemaker. Her unique talents and abilities enabled her to skillfully manage and coordinate activities in her household at Berkeley Road. Her expertise will be greatly missed.

Two brothers, Tom Fukumura and Roke Fukumura, and one sister, Mrs Michiko Fujita, survive her. Six nephews and nieces — Albert Fujimoto, Toku Matsumoto, Ken Fujita, Ron Fukumura, Jennifer Reyes and Sharon Satow — also survive her.

Interment will follow her funeral service on September 23, 2013, at Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive.

Arrangements are by McDermott-Crocket & Associates Mortuary.