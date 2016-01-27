Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 12:23 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Posted on January 27, 2016 | 5:03 p.m.

Emily Anna Fox of Santa Barbara, 1993-2016

Emily Anna Fox, 22, of Santa Barbara, California, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 17, 2016.

Born on April 23, 1993. Emily is survived by her mom Lynn, dad Steven, sister Sarah, Oma Helga Fox, Nanna Fay Boyd, as well as aunts and uncles and many cousins in New Zealand, Australia, California and Oregon.

Emily was a Santa Barbara girl, starting her education at Foothill Elementary School, then off to La Colina Junior High and finally graduating Dos Pueblos High School.

During Emily's four years at Dos Pueblos, she helped lead the girls golf team to league championships each year, and was a three time All-Channel League golfer.

As well as being an avid golfer, Emily found passion in photography. Emily's photos caught attention, and she was recognized, earning a distinction award her senior year at Dos Pueblos.

Emily began her college career at Santa Barbara City College. After her successes in Santa Barbara, Emily was awarded a scholarship to attend California State University, Northridge. With one semester to complete, Emily was pursuing a degree in sociology.

Emily's charisma, compassion and ability to help those around her were immeasurable. Em touched so many hearts through her journey of life, loving every moment and filling it to the brim with adventures and passion.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30, at 10:30 am at Dos Pueblos High School in the Performing Arts Center. 7266 Alameda Ave, Goleta, California 93117.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Emily's name to the Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation, www.sbscholarship.org.

 

