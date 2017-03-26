Track & Field
Emily Donahue Takes 2nd in 3200 at Meet of Champions
By Noozhawk Staff Report | March 26, 2017 | 10:56 a.m.
Emily Donahue of Santa Ynez finished second in the rated 3200 at the Azusa Pacific Meet of Champions. (Courtesy photo)
Emily Donahue of Santa Ynez ran a life-time best of 10:54.07 in the rated 3200 meters and took second place at the New Balance Meet of Champions at Azusa Pacific University on Saturday.
Donahue's time set a school record. Claremont's Sydney Hwang took first in 10:48.49
Donahue's 1600 splits were 5:25 and 5:29.
"I had a lot of fun running tonight," said Donahue after the race. "The girls in my heat pushed me to a new PR."
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.