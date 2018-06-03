Emily Guzman Has Big Game in Dos Pueblos Win Against Providence

Girls Basketball

Sierra Cavaletto scored 22 points and Emily Guzman had a career-high of 13 points to lead the Dos Pueblos girls basketball team to a 57-43 non-league win over Providence on Thursday at Westmont.

The Chargers built a 20 point lead and held off the Patriots in the fourth quarter. Bella Madrigal scored 12 of her 22 points in the final quarter for Providence.

Guzman played an all-around solid game for the Chargers. She collected six steals to go with points. Freshman Ashley Gerken had eight points and sophomore Mikayla Butzke had seven rebounds and blocked four shots.

"The girls were glad to get a game in on short notice," DP coach Phil Sherman said. "It has been a tough year with very little preseason and playing four CIF-ranked teams twice in Channel League."

The Chargers host Ventura on Monday.

