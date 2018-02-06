Emily Guzman Has Big Night in Dos Pueblos Win

Girls Basketball

Emily Guzman poured in a career-high 18 points, leading Dos Pueblos to a 64-41 non-league girls basketball win over Providence on Tuesday at Sovine Gym.

The Chargers went on a 20-6 run in the third period to break open a close game.

Sierra Cavaletto scored 10 points, putting her in double figures for the 13th time in 14 games, and Mikayla Butzke had seven points and grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds.

Coach Phil Sherman played everyone. "It was good seeing girls like Tania Ramirez and Izzy Ruehlman getting some time together on the court," he said.

Bella Madrigal had 16 points and Mikaela Torres added 13 for Providence.

Dos Pueblos (4-10) completes its regular season on Wednesday at home against Santa Barbara.