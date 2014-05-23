Emily Hills Aasted of Santa Barbara, 1932-2014

Posted on May 23, 2014 | 9:37 a.m.

Source: Aasted Family

Emily Hills Aasted of Santa Barbara died May 19, 2014.

Emily was born in Los Angeles on July 22, 1932, the second daughter of Elijah Justin and Lucia (Jones) Hills. She grew up in Sherman Oaks and Westwood, graduating from University High School in 1950.

In 1955, she obtained her RN nursing degree from Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, and in 1965 her PHN from Cal State-Los Angeles.

In 1967, she moved with her daughters to Santa Barbara from their home in Hacienda Heights, and began a 27-year career as a school nurse with the Goleta Union School District.

She loved model trains, square dancing, traveling, lawn bowling, and her family and friends. Retiring from school nursing in 1991, she pursued her interest in genealogy, compiling the vast family history researched by four generations of her family. Joining the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society, she served on its Board of Directors and was president in 1998-99. She was also a third-generation member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Chapter OK in Santa Barbara.

She leaves behind her husband, Duane; her daughters, Laura Gimby (Bev Stohl) of Watertown, Mass., and Linnea Gimby-Crespo of Bakersfield, Calif.; stepsons Eric Aasted (Erin) of Virginia and Mark Aasted (Rebecca) of Santa Barbara; stepdaughter Erika Aasted of Washington; her loving granddaughters, Charlene Lawson (David) and Kelli Crespo; and great-granddaughter Kensli of Bakersfield. Her step-grandchildren include Christopher (Tiffany), Matthew, Andrea, Steven and Katherine Aasted. Her sisters are Metta Jane Hills of Newhall, Myra June De Voto of Santa Barbara and the late Lucia Essig. She leaves many other loving family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 24 at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 3942 La Colina Road in Santa Barbara. She will be buried in the Santa Barbara Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society Endowment Fund or to the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Chapter OK.