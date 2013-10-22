Emily Parker Joins Goddard Company Public Relations as Account Executive

The Goddard Company Public Relations has hired a new account executive and opened new offices to better promote its expanding group of clients and growing business.

Emily Parker, former front-page reporter for the Santa Barbara News-Press, started with The Goddard Company this week at its new location at 550 Maple St., Suite G in downtown Carpinteria.

The firm, led by President Jennifer Goddard Combs, uses a team approach to generate publicity for its clients through newspapers, magazines, the Internet, radio and television locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.

“I am thrilled to be working with The Goddard Company, helping local businesses and nonprofits secure publicity that can help them grow and thrive,” Parker said.

As an account executive, Parker will be writing, arranging media interviews and interfacing with clients.

For more information, call 805.565.3990 or click here.