Emily Ward Wins 3 Events, Leading UCSB Women Past UCLA in Swimming

Swimming

The UCSB women's swim team swept the 50 freestyle and went on to defeat UCLA, 137.5-123.5, in a dual meet on Saturday.

Emily Ward took first place in 24.20, Bryn McGowan was second (24.60), and Lexi Fusari (24.68) came in third.

Ward had a big day for the Gauchos, winning three events against the Bruins. She took the 100 free in 51.82 and tied for first in the 200 free in 1:52.35.

In the first race of the day, UCSB "A" relay (3:47.61) came in a close second place to UCLA "A" relay (3:46.59) in the 400 medley relay.

Sophomores Emily Boggess (10:13.29) and Rachel Forbes (10:15.60) got the Gauchos going, taking first and second in the 1000 freestyle.

Haley Herzberg (1:54.61) came in third and Samantha Le (1:55.42) fifth in the 200 free.

Freshman Elena England (57.16) and Tara Middleton (58.16) placed second and third in the 100 backstroke.

Heaven Quintana achieved her first win of the day in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:03.60.

England held her own against UCLA by placing second in the 200 backstroke (2:01.75).

Brittney Straw earned the team four points by placing second in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:20.81.

Boggess took her second win of the day in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:58.05 and Herzberg was third (5:01.00).

Quintana took her second win of the day in the 100 butterfly (54.40), followed by teammate Jacquelyn Harris (56.07) who was just out-touched by UCLA and finished with third.

Quintana (2:05.68) placed second in the 200 IM, her third individual race of the day.

In the final race of the day, the Gaucho women took both first and second places in the 200 freestyle relay. UCSB "A" relay (1:36.20) and UCSB "B" relay (1:37.23) swam their hearts out in the exciting race.

The Gaucho women will be back in the pool next weekend at Cal Poly on October 28th and then home against Hawaii on October 29th.