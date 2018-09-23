Sunday, September 23 , 2018, 7:14 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
Youth Sports

Emma Foster, Grace Larson Play in National Girls’ Baseball Tournament

Foster wins a championship in the 11-Under division

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 23, 2018 | 2:02 p.m.

Two local girls played for a club baseball team that competed at the Baseball for All National Girls’ Baseball Tournament this summer, and one of them returned home as a national champion.

Emma Forster Click to view larger
Emma Foster played on the L.A. Monarchs 11U girls baseball team that won a national championship. (Courtesy photo)
Grace Larson Click to view larger
Grace Larson played on the L.A. Monarchs’ 13-under girls club baseball team that advanced to the semifinals. (Courtesy photo)

Grace Larson and Emma Foster played with the L.A. Monarchs club program at the tournament in Rockford, Ill. Foster won a championship with the 11-under team while Larson played on the Monarchs’ 13U team that advanced to the semifinals.

At home, the girls play in the Santa Barbara PONY Baseball League.

The girls participated in the tournament’s opening ceremony, which was held at Beyer Stadium in Rockford, the home field of the Rockford Peaches, a founding member of the All-American Girls’ Professional Baseball League in the 1940s and early ’50s.

The Peaches were the focal point of the 1992 movie “A League of Their Own.”

In recognition for winning the national title, Foster and her Monarchs’ 11U teammates were honored at Sunday’s Los Angeles Dodgers game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium.

The tournament in Illinois was run by Baseball for All, an organization dedicated to supporting and advancing opportunities for girls to play baseball. Baseball For All is the voice and hub of girls and baseball in the U.S., and fosters, encourages, and provides opportunities for girls to participate in baseball. 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

