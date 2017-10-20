Emma Fraser Leads SBCC Water Polo to Pair of Wins

Water Polo

Emma Fraser racked up five goals, four steals and three assists on Friday morning, sparking No. 2 SBCC to a 13-6 comeback win at Cypress in the Long Beach City College Battle at the Beach women’s water polo tournament.

The Vaqueros (19-2) trailed 4-1 after one quarter, then outscored the Chargers 12-2 the rest of the way. They won the second half 9-1.

Kemi Dijkstra added three goals, Halie Johnson had two goals and four drawn ejections and Tori Bray had a goal and four steals.

In the second game, the Vaqueros used a 5-1 second-quarter surge to build an 8-4 halftime lead on the way to a 12-9 win over WSC rival and No. 6-ranked Citrus. Fraser had three goals and three assists while Johnson contributed three goals and three steals. Meagan Mckillican also had a hat trick.

Goalie Nicole Poulos (11-2) tied her season high with 11 saves.

Santa Barbara won its four-team pool with a 2-0 record in the 24-team tourney. The Vaqueros are playing in the elite 16-team division.

They’ll take on No. 3 Orange Coast (20-3) for the third time this year on Saturday at Cerritos College in Norwalk, starting at 11:30 a.m. The Vaqueros won the first two meetings 13-6 and 13-9.

If SBCC beats the Pirates, it will probably face No. 1 Riverside for the tourney title at 4:10 p.m.