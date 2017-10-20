Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 3:57 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Emma Fraser Leads SBCC Water Polo to Pair of Wins

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | October 20, 2017 | 8:45 p.m.

Emma Fraser racked up five goals, four steals and three assists on Friday morning, sparking No. 2 SBCC to a 13-6 comeback win at Cypress  in the Long Beach City College Battle at the Beach women’s water polo tournament.

The Vaqueros (19-2) trailed 4-1 after one quarter, then outscored the Chargers 12-2 the rest of the way. They won the second half 9-1.

Kemi Dijkstra added three goals, Halie Johnson had two goals and four drawn ejections and Tori Bray had a goal and four steals.

In the second game, the Vaqueros used a 5-1 second-quarter surge to build an 8-4 halftime lead on the way to a 12-9 win over WSC rival and No. 6-ranked Citrus. Fraser had three goals and three assists while Johnson contributed three goals and three steals. Meagan Mckillican also had a hat trick.

Goalie Nicole Poulos (11-2) tied her season high with 11 saves.

Santa Barbara won its four-team pool with a 2-0 record in the 24-team tourney. The Vaqueros are playing in the elite 16-team division.

They’ll take on No. 3 Orange Coast (20-3) for the third time this year on Saturday at Cerritos College in Norwalk, starting at 11:30 a.m. The Vaqueros won the first two meetings 13-6 and 13-9.

If SBCC beats the Pirates, it will probably face No. 1 Riverside for the tourney title at 4:10 p.m.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 