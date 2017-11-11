Emma Fraser Lifts SBCC Women’s Water Polo to Regional Title

Water Polo

Emma Fraser and Meagan Mckillican scored two goals each on Saturday night and No. 1 SBCC topped No. 3 Riverside 6-4 to capture its second straight Southern Cal Regional women’s water polo title at L.A. Valley.

The Vaqueros (29-3) built a 4-1 halftime lead on two goals by Fraser, one from Alyssa Russell-Sadoff and a second-quarter score by Mckillican. The defending state champion Tigers (25-4) got two back in the third to pull within one at 4-3.

It was 5-4 Vaqueros in the last minute until Sarah Parson found the net with 55 seconds to play. Halie Johnson had three assists.

The Vaqueros have won 10 in a row and got their first win over Riverside in three meetings this year.

In the morning semifinal, the Vaqueros trailed No. 4 Golden West 6-5 with five minutes to play. Fraser tied it up at the 2:32 mark and Russell-Sadoff, a freshman from Agoura High, got the game-winner with 44 seconds remaining.

Fraser, Mckillican and Parson had two goals each. Johnson dished out three assists and Fraser had two.

That win secured a second straight trip to the CCCAA State Final Four for the Vaqueros. The State Finals will be held on Friday and Saturday at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo.

Riverside edged the Vaqueros 9-8 in overtime in last year’s state championship game.

