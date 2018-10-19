Saturday, October 20 , 2018, 2:56 pm | Fair 85º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Emma Fraser Powers SBCC Water Polo to Pair of Wins

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | October 19, 2018 | 8:33 p.m.

Twelve was the magic number on Friday as SBCC scored a dozen goals in two games to move into the semifinals of Long Beach’s Battle at the Beach women’s water polo tournament.

The No. 1-ranked Vaqueros beat Palomar 12-4 in the morning, than used a big second half to down No. 8 Golden West 12-6 at Cerritos College.

Santa Barbara has won seven straight games and improved to 20-1.

Emma Fraser had a hat trick in each game, boosting her state-leading goal total to 85. Kemi Dijkstra had two goals and three steals vs. Palomar and Lily Riley and Sarah Parson added two goals apiece.

Melisa Walk (7-0) played the last three quarters in goal and made six saves with a team-high four steals.

The Vaqueros were tied with Golden West 3-3 at the half, then pulled away with a 4-2 third-quarter advantage and 5-1 in the fourth. Hana Wigzell matched her season high with three goals and goalie Nicole Poulos made 11 saves.

The top-ranked Vaqueros have a big game vs. No. 3 Sierra (19-1) on Saturday in the semifinals of their eight-team bracket at 10:20 a.m. at Cerritos. 
 

