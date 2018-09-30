Monday, October 1 , 2018, 12:08 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Emma Fraser Scores 11 Goals in Wins Over San Joaquin Delta, Riverside

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | September 30, 2018 | 9:06 p.m.

Emma Fraser tossed in 11 goals on Sunday, leading No. 1 SBCC to a pair of water polo victories on the final day of the Cuesta Rabobank Invitational at Santa Barbara High.

The Vaqueros downed San Joaquin Delta 15-6 and Riverside 9-5

 It was another September to remember for the Vaqueros, who went 16-1 in September and are 44-3 in the first month of the season over the last three years.

Fraser leads the state in goals (70 in 17 games) and is averaging 4.1 per game. The Vaqueros went 4-1 in the two-day tourney and improved to 16-1. The Vaqueros have won three straight and 28 of their last 29.

SBCC defeated San Joaquin Delta 11-7 in last year’s state semifinals on the way to claiming its first state championship. Riverside was also a Final 4 team last year.

 SBCC 15, San Joaquin Delta 6: Fraser fired in a career-high seven goals for the Vaqueros, who led 5-1 at halftime and 7-1 early in the third on a goal by Kemi Dijkstra. Fraser had five goals in the second half, leading her team to a 10-5 advantage. Santa Barbara was 5-7 on power plays. Dijkstra and Tori Bray had three goals each and Lily Riley made four steals. Maddie Wittkowske had a hat trick for the Mustangs (8-4).

 SBCC 9, Riverside 5: Fraser led the way with four goals. The Vaqueros won the middle two quarters 5-0 on the way to their third straight win over the Tigers (8-4). Santa Barbara took a 7-2 lead into the final period. Hana Wigzell, a freshman from Sandy, Oregon, added two goals. Goalie Nicole Poulos had 10 saves and she’s No. 4 in the state with 99 saves. Fraser tallied 23 goals in the five-game tourney and has scored four or more in 10 of her last 11 games.

 “This was huge weekend of growth for our team,” said fifth-year coach Chuckie Roth. “The loss to Fullerton really inspired our team to learn more about ourselves.

“We played very well today against two good teams. Nicole was amazing vs. Riverside. Emma Fraser had a great offensive weekend and is playing at a very high level. Hana Wigzell was solid on offense and defense.” 

The Vaqueros (16-1, 2-0 in WSC) will play their sixth straight home game on Wednesday when they host Citrus in a WSC battle at San Marcos High at 5:20 p.m. SBCC is 4-1 at home this year and 23-1 in five seasons.
 

