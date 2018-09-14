Saturday, September 15 , 2018, 11:34 am | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Emma Fraser’s 9 Goals Lead SBCC to Pair of Wins

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Informtion Specialist | September 14, 2018 | 8:26 p.m.

SBCC recorded two victories on Friday on the first day of the Riverside College women’s water polo tournament. The Vaqueros (5-0) beat San Joaquin Delta 10-6 and Long Beach 13-7.

Emma Fraser scored nine goals in two games for the Vaqueros, who’ve won 17 straight games and 37 of the last 40. Santa Barbara has 70 goals and ranks fifth in the state with a 14.0 average.

SBCC 10, San Joaquin Delta 6: Fraser, one of four returning All-Americans from last year’s State championship squad, scored three first-half goals as the Vaqueros took a 4-3 halftime lead in a rematch of last year’s state semifinal. Fraser finished with four goals, two assists and four steals. Sarah Parson and Kemi Dijkstra added two goals apiece while Meagan Mckillican had a goal and six steals. The Vaqueros were whistled for 15 ejections and Delta had nine. Sophomore GK Nicole Poulos made five saves, boosting her record to 3-0.

SBCC 13, Long Beach 7: Fraser scored a season-high five goals and added two assists for the Vaqueros, who tallied five unanswered scores to take 6-2 first-half lead. The Vikings got within two at 7-5 and 9-7, then Dijkstra reeled off three straight goals in the fourth period, stretching the lead to 12-7. Dijkstra had three goals and Parson scored two. Alyssa Russell-Sadoff drew five ejections for the Vaqueros, who were 7-13 on power plays. Melisa Walk played the first two quarters in goal and made three saves to improve to 2-0.

“We had a good day with two wins,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “Nicole Poulos played amazing in the goal. Emma Fraser was our leading scorer and Kemi Dijkstra played a very good game. However we still have a lot to work on.”

The Vaqueros will take on their arch-rival Riverside on Saturday at 7:45 a.m. They’ll finish up play in the Riverside Tournament vs. Cerritos at 12:05 p.m.

Riverside and Santa Barbara have won the last two CCCAA state championships. The Vaqueros are 3-4 vs. the Tigers in the last two seasons and have beaten them twice in the Southern Cal Regional Finals.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 