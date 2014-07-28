Emma Posadas-Espinoza of Lompoc, 1955-2014

Posted on July 28, 2014 | 6:45 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Emma Posadas-Espinoza, 58, of Lompoc, California, passed away on July 21, 2014.

Emma was born in Weslaco, Texas, on Nov. 22, 1955, and moved two years later with her younger sister, mother, and father to Lamont, California, where she was raised.

Her humble beginnings began in the DiGiorgio labor camps with her parents and three siblings while attending schools in Vineland School District. After Graduating from Arvin High School, Emma began her undergraduate studies at CSU Bakersfield, where she received her B.A. in psychology.

Following CSUB, she attended San Diego State University where she obtained her master’s in social work, and where she also met her eventual husband, Bernie Espinoza.

Emma and Bernie married in 1980, and on October 14, 1984, became parents to Gabriel Antonio Espinoza.

The family moved in 1989 from Wilmington, California, to Lompoc, California, where Emma established herself with the community through her occupation as a licensed clinical social worker with agencies including Headstart, Community Action Commissions, and Community Health Centers, or attending Gabriel’s academic and athletic events as he grew up.

Emma loved traveling, dancing, working out, attending sporting and theatrical events, long walks, road trips to visit friends and family, and wine tasting.

She was an avid member of In-Shape City in Lompoc, where she would go 3-4 days/week.

Emma is survived by her son, Gabriel Espinoza; mother, Maria Del Refugio Posadas; sisters, Margarita Posadas and Raquel Posadas-Gonzalez (Manuel); brother, Alfredo Posadas (Ronda); nieces, Sarai and Emily; nephews, Javier, Isai, Daniel, and Jonathan; great niece Mia; and granddog, “Raider.”

Emma was preceded in death by her father, Jose Epifanio Posadas and great nephew, Julian Posadas.

A memorial celebration of Emma’s life will be held Friday, August 1, 2014 at 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary.

A reception will immediately follow at the CHC Santa Maria Corporate Office at 2050 S. Blosser Road, Santa Maria, California, 93458 (approximately 10 minutes from the mortuary).

