Emma’s Revolution Brings Activisim in Song to Unitarian Society

Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara (USSB) will present Emma’s Revolution live in concert at 7 p.m. April 14 in the sanctuary, 1535 Santa Barbara St.

Emma’s Revolution is the award-winning activist duo of Pat Humphries & Sandy O, whose songs have been sung for the Dalai Lama, praised by Pete Seeger, and covered by Holly Near.

With its harmonies and genre-defying eclecticism, Emma’s Revolution delivers the energy and strength of the performers' convictions in a program of truth and hope for tumultuous times. The concert will include keyboardist John R. Burr.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. For tickets and information, visit emmasrevolution.com.

— Melinda Staveley for Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara.