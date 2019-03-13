Pixel Tracker

Boys Volleyball

Emmett Ehrnstein Provides Spark for Dos Pueblos Volleyball in Win Against Moorpark

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 13, 2019

Emmett Ehrnstein provided solid play at libero for Dos Pueblos in a four-set non-league volleyball victory at Moorpark on Wednesday night.

Ehrnstein picked up 12 digs and passed well in serve receive in the 25-17, 18-25, 25-15, 25-16. He also had 12 assists.

"The Chargers were in system most of the night with his and the rest of the team's crisp passing," said coach Ehren Hug.

Outside hitter Finn Hastings picked up 10 digs to go with six kills and four service aces. Junior opposite Eric Schwarts had six kills on seven swings.

Jack Hogan's 11 kills led DP.

The Chargers (9-4, 1-1) host Santa Barbara on Thursday night.

