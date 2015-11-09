Emmy-Award Winning Journalist Rubén Martínez Brings VARIEDADES to SBMA

Advice

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art presents VARIEDADES: A Variety Show on the Border at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, in the McCormick Gallery.

The VARIEDADES performance series, curated by writer and performer Rubén Martínez, takes its cue from the Latin American “variety show” format and pushes the genre, combining spoken word, performance art, music and a dash of “critical karaoke.”

In honor of the "Looking In, Looking Out: Latin American Photography" exhibition, the VARIEADADES crew approach the border between the U.S.A., Mexico and Central America through renderings of utopia and dystopia — anarchist-inspired communes on the one hand and the brutal violence that results from state collusion with transnational, illicit markets in human and drug trafficking on the other.

Expect references to the “magonista” transnational utopia headquartered in Los Angeles at the turn of the 20th century and meditations on violence and healing in contemporary Mexico and Central America.

The performance also features Rafa Esparza and Raquel Gutiérrez.

Admittance is free for SBMA members and students with I.D., $10 for non-members and $6 for senior non-members.

Reserve or purchase tickets at the museum visitor services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net. Students can email [email protected] to reserve tickets.

— Katrina Carl is the public relations manager for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.