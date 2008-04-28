Employee Accused of Stealing $30,000 in Donations From Boys & Girls Club

Santa Barbara police arrested a women they believe stole more than $30,000 worth in donations to the East Side Boys & Girls Club.

Mychelle Garcia, 39, an employee of the East Side Boys & Girls Club, was taken into custody and charged with grand theft Wednesday after police identified her as a suspect in the theft of $32,000 in donations from a recent fundraiser the club held April 18. According to a police statement, the money was placed in a locked metal file cabinet April 21, before being deposited in the bank. By the next day, the money had disappeared.

A search of Garcia’s residence turned up a large amount of money believed to be part of the stolen donations. Detectives also conducted a search at another home, where they recovered checks and credit card receipts that were from the donations to the club.

DUI checkpoints

The weekend’s DUI checkpoints conducted by the Santa Barbara Police Department on April 26 turned up three arrests, six citations and eight towed vehicles.



The first checkpoint, at 700 E. Canon Perdido St., resulted in a felony arrest for possession of a controlled substance, false information to a peace officer, and a suspended driver’s license. Four unlicensed drivers were also handed citations.



The second checkpoint, at 1100 San Andres St., resulted in two DUI arrests and two citations for unlicensed drivers.

Woman, 24, assaulted on sidewalk

Police on Saturday arrested Frank Sanchez, 51, for felony sexual battery and indecent exposure.



According to a police statement, Sanchez allegedly sexually battered a 24-year-old female on the sidewalk of the 500 block of State Street shortly after midnight Saturday by putting his hand up her dress and assaulting her.



Several witnesses flagged down police officers in the area and reported the incident. Other witnesses reported that Sanchez had been committing similar offenses with other women shortly before this incident.



Sanchez was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.