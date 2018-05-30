Employers Wanted: Hire High Schoolers for Summer Internships

Partners in Education, a Santa Barbara County-based nonprofit organization, is seeking employers interested in hiring interns for the summer, beginning June 15.

Since 1977, Partners in Education has connected businesses and individuals with schools and youth-serving nonprofit groups that serve them.

One way they accomplish this is by coordinating a comprehensive internship program that provides paid, experiential learning opportunities, as well as in-depth job-readiness training to high school students in south Santa Barbara County.

Research shows employers are more likely to hire young professionals who can demonstrate both prior work experience and soft skills.

According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, employers deemed their top four career readiness competencies — critical thinking/problem solving, professionalism/work ethic, teamwork, and communications skills — to be between “essential” and “absolutely essential” in the college graduates they are looking to hire.

Partners in Education uses business and education partnerships to energize and motivate students by connecting classroom learning to real-world applications. Through the Paid Student Internship Program, students earn minimum wage for 14 training hours and 80 hours on the job.

Employers appreciate the ease of working with the program, particularly the option to split the total cost of the intern wages.

“It’s a great deal,” says Doug Ford, president of D.D. Ford Construction, who has hired several interns through the program.

“On top of being convenient and cost-effective, one of the biggest reasons we’re involved is simply because of how inspiring it is for our employees to be part of the growth the students experience,” Ford said.

Each year, 60 students earn spots in the program and work in a variety of fields, from healthcare and business to construction and auto mechanics.

Partners in Education handles all student employment items such as insurance, work permits and tax paperwork.

olunteers who serve as career coaches help students complete seven weeks of volunteer-run job-readiness training on such topics as resumes and cover letters, interview and communication skills, workplace attire, and financial literacy.

Employers interested in hiring summer interns can contact Elizabeth Adams, Partners’ program services manager, 1-805-964-4710, ext. 4413, or by email at [email protected] Visit [email protected] to learn more.

— David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.