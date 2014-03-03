Friday, April 13 , 2018, 1:45 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Employment Attorney Alex Craigie Opens Law Firm in Santa Barbara

By Law Offices of Alex W. Craigie | March 3, 2014 | 3:22 p.m.

Alex Craigie
After more than 13 years, Alex Craigie, a Santa Barbara resident and trial lawyer practicing employment law, has left Dykema Gossett PLLC, a leading national law firm, to start his own local practice — The Law Offices of Alex W. Craigie — in Santa Barbara to better address the needs of small businesses and employers.

Known for his innovative, cost-effective and, where necessary, highly aggressive approach to dispute advocacy, Craigie will use skills and experience he gained representing Fortune 50 companies in high-stakes lawsuits throughout the nation, to help smaller employers prevent, manage and resolve employment disputes.

Craigie holds an “AV” Peer Review rating by Martindale-Hubbell, the highest rating in legal ability and ethical standards. He has been named a “Rising Star” by Law & Politics magazine and a Southern California “Super Lawyer” in the area of General Litigation by Los Angeles magazine. In addition, his law blog, AtCounselTable.com, was honored in the prestigious ABA Journal Blawg 100 for 2012 and 2013.

A recognized thought leader in employment law and trial practice, Craigie has been interviewed, quoted and published in various publications, including the Los Angeles Daily Journal, The Los Angeles Times, the California Lawyer, For the Defense, Employee Benefits News and Nonprofit World.

He recently contributed a chapter to the Aspatore publication "Strategies for Employment Discrimination Cases."

Craigie graduated with bachelor’s degrees in philosophy and literature writing from UC San Diego. He then earned his law degree from Loyola Law School, where he was a member of the Loyola of Los Angeles Law Review.

To contact The Law Offices of Alex W. Craigie, click here or email [email protected]. Click here to read Craigie’s award-winning blog.

