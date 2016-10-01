Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 11:39 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Employment Law Seminar: Effictive Paperwork is Job #1

By Diane Zakian Rumbaugh | October 1, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

Employment-law firm LightGabler will present a free employment-law seminar from 7:30-9 a.m. Oct. 4 at Mulligan's Cafe & Bar, 3500 McCaw Ave., Santa Barbara.

The seminar is titled Paper is the Employer’s Best Friend — Effective Documentation in Employee Relations, Discipline, Arbitration and Severance/Releases.
 
Effective paperwork is the key to a solid defense in employment litigation. What you do up front can make a difference later, both in the workplace and in the courtroom.
 
LightGabler employment law attorney Jonathan Fraser Light will focus on the best documentation strategies for dealing with the most problematic areas of employer/employee relationships.

Seminar topics include offer letters, warnings and probation, termination, leaves of absence, disability accommodation, arbitration, confidentiality agreements and exempt versus non-exempt employee status.

Reservations for the seminar are required at least 24 hours in advance. To make a reservation, call 248-7089 or email [email protected] Indicate which seminar you will attend. A continental breakfast will be served.

Information about LightGabler is at www.LightGablerLaw.com.

Diane Zakian Rumbaugh for LightGabler.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 