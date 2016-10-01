Employment Law Seminar: Effictive Paperwork is Job #1

Employment-law firm LightGabler will present a free employment-law seminar from 7:30-9 a.m. Oct. 4 at Mulligan's Cafe & Bar, 3500 McCaw Ave., Santa Barbara.

The seminar is titled Paper is the Employer’s Best Friend — Effective Documentation in Employee Relations, Discipline, Arbitration and Severance/Releases.



Effective paperwork is the key to a solid defense in employment litigation. What you do up front can make a difference later, both in the workplace and in the courtroom.



LightGabler employment law attorney Jonathan Fraser Light will focus on the best documentation strategies for dealing with the most problematic areas of employer/employee relationships.

Seminar topics include offer letters, warnings and probation, termination, leaves of absence, disability accommodation, arbitration, confidentiality agreements and exempt versus non-exempt employee status.

Reservations for the seminar are required at least 24 hours in advance. To make a reservation, call 248-7089 or email [email protected] Indicate which seminar you will attend. A continental breakfast will be served.

Information about LightGabler is at www.LightGablerLaw.com.

Diane Zakian Rumbaugh for LightGabler.