emPower Announces Energy-Saving LED Holiday Lights Giveaway for Local Homeowners

With temperatures cooling and the community rummaging for their old holiday decorations, the County of Santa Barbara’s emPower program will hold a giveaway for strands of LED holiday lights that use 75 percent less energy than traditional sets of string lights.

The first 15 qualifying participants will each be awarded a strand of 200 LED holiday lights.

Entering the giveaway is as easy as following two steps:

1. Like the emPower Facebook page.

2. Fill out the emPower Contact Us form online. Be sure to include "Light Giveaway" in the message box.

Participants must own a single family detached home in Santa Barbara County to qualify.

“Decorating the house this time of year is a great tradition that doesn’t have to put a big dent on your electricity bill or waste resources,” said Ashley Watkins, emPower program services supervisor. “These LED holiday lights combine an old favorite with new technology to create a simple way of doing something good for the environment.”

LED holiday lights use 75 percent less energy than incandescent lights, are more shatter resistant and can last as many as 40 holiday seasons, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

As many as 25 strings of LED lights can be chained from a single socket, and because they are cooler, the reduce the risk of fires and burn injuries.

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing emPower.