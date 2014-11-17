emPower Central Coast Giving Away Energy-Saving LED Holiday Lights

EmPower Central Coast is ringing in the season of giving with an LED Holiday Light Giveaway that can help save 75 percent of the energy that would have been used by traditional lights.

To participate, simply “like” emPower on Facebook by clicking here and sign up for a free home energy site visit from an emPower energy coach in the "Contact Us" section at www.empowersbc.org.

Be sure to include “LED Light Giveaway” in the message box when signing up on the website.

The first 20 qualifying participants will each be awarded a strand of 200 LED holiday lights. Participants must own a single-family detached home in Santa Barbara County.

Everyone who signs up for a free home energy site visit will receive a walk-through assessment from an emPower energy coach who will check for energy efficiency troubles, such as improperly operating furnaces, leaky ducts, drafty windows and poorly installed insulation.

Fixing these common problems, which emPower can help accomplish affordably, will improve a home’s comfort and air quality while also helping to lower utility bills and save energy.

The energy coach will also provide information about rebates, low interest financing and qualified contractors.

LED holiday lights use 75 percent less energy than incandescent lights, are more shatter resistant, and can last as many as 40 holiday seasons, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. As many as 25 strings of LED lights can be chained from a single socket and are cooler, reducing the risk of fires and burn injuries.

Click here for more information.

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing emPower Central Coast.